BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston city councilors and representatives from some of the city’s largest venues on Monday had “the first of many conversations” on recovering recyclables from commercial waste streams, agreeing that there is more to be done.

Despite the state’s ban on recyclable materials ending up in general trash streams, Boston’s sporting, entertainment and convention venues produce too much trash to sort through it all to separate out recyclables after each event, according to the hearing order sponsored by Councilor Michael Flaherty.

Representatives from the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, Boston College sports, Fenway Park and TD Garden reported around 50 percent, 35 to 39 percent, 25 percent and 16 percent recycling rates at their respective facilities. The amount of commercial waste is a “big cost to the environment, big cost to the city,” said Councilor Liz Breadon.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection has established a goal to reduce waste disposal in the state by 30 percent from a 2018 baseline of 5.7 million tons, to 4 million tons by 2030. By 2050, MassDEP is aiming for a 90 percent reduction in tons disposed to 570,000 tons.