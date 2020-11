(WWLP) – Big Y’s annual Sack Hunger campaign will still be happening this holiday season but virtually.

In the past, customers would purchase a Sack Hunger bag filled with non-perishable food items.

This year’s virtual sack makes it easier than ever to help you can donate $5 that will go to a local food bank.

It can be purchased at any register from any Big Y supermarket.

To donate online here.