Big Y donates over $90,000 to local breast cancer groups

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Big Y Supermarkets have donated proceeds from their October initiative “Partners of Hope” to 31 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut according to VP Claire D’Amour-Daley.

In October Big Y raised $90,496.00 which was donated to organizations like CT Breast Health Initiative, Terri Brooder Breast Cancer Foundation, Middlesex Hospital Cancer Care Middle, and Protect Our Breasts amongst others.

Big Y donated 5 cents for each Big Y’s family of brands including, Full Circle Organics, Culinary Tours, Cravin’ Flavor, Food Club, That’s Smart, Wide Awake Coffee, Sweet P’s Bake Shop, Top Care Health, Tippy Toes, Pure Harmony and Paw’s Happy Life purchased between October 8 and 14.

Big Y Pharmacy & Wellness Center also donated $5 for every flu shot given and customers were able to donate directly to Partner’s of Hope via the Big Y website.

“Despite the pandemic, breast cancer affects thousands of women and more men each year. Through our Partners of Hope campaign, we want to not only promote breast cancer awareness but also save lives through early detection and care,” said Big Y CEO, Charles D’Amour.

Big Y has been raising over $2 million dollars since 2007 to support local breast cancer initiatives.

