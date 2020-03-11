Big Y makes changes to protect customers, employees from coronavirus

(WWLP) – Big Y is taking steps to protect their customers, employees, and vendors in efforts to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The World Class Market announced on Wednesday that they are committed to doing their best and make the necessary adjustments to serve the community in ways that won’t put their health in jeopardy.

Over the past several weeks, we have continued to closely monitor guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with state and local agencies and health officials in both Massachusetts and Connecticut. Charles L. D’Amour, President and CEO, Big Y

Adjustments and steps being taken by Big Y:

We have increased our everyday cleaning and sanitizing procedures in all areas of our stores including increased presence of hand sanitizers at all entrances and registers.

We have renewed emphasis that all employees who handle unpackaged food wear gloves as part of our on-going strict food safety policies.

We have increased our cleaning procedures in all departments.

We have discontinued all sampling practices indefinitely.

We have stopped all school tours and in-store children’s birthday parties until further notice.

We continue to educate our customers on proper handwashing techniques. View this video

We continue to educate our customers on proper procedures for cleaning their reusable bags. View this video.

We encourage customers to wash all produce thoroughly.

We discourage all handshaking and physical contact.

We have instituted travel bans for all employees traveling to conferences and seminars.

Big Y said they will continue to work closely with their suppliers to keep high demand items in stock as much as possible.

D’Amour added, “In an effort to be fair to all of our customers, we may need to impose purchase limits on certain items that are in short supply. We ask for your patience regarding supply disruptions.”

For information about the coronavirus and how to protect yourself from it, click here.