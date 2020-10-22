Big Y to close on Thanksgiving Day, day after

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y has announced that they will be closing all of their stores on Thanksgiving and the following day.

Big Y World Class Markets and Table & Vine and Fresh Acres specialty market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day November 26 and Friday November 27. Big Y Express Gas & Convenience locations will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Big Y, the company decided to close their stores to the public on Thanksgiving and the day after in order to thank their thousands of employees for their continued hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Y wanted to give their employees a chance to rest and spend more time with their families. The closure will allow time for extra cleaning, restocking and preparations for the remainder of the holiday season.

“We are humbled by the extraordinary work of our front line employees throughout this past year. Being able to close to the public for an extra day or two, helps them to relax and spend time with loved ones. It also gives us an opportunity to clean and restock. The resilience of our teams has been remarkable, and we are thrilled to be able to thank them with a well-deserved break,” said Richard D. Bossie, Senior Vice President of Operations and Customer Experience.

Big Y closed for their last two-day period in April when they closed on Easter Sunday and Monday in order to give their teams rest.

According to Big Y, in addition to these days off, Big Y has also provided thank you pay and now thank you bonuses for their front-line workers in recognition of their continued commitment to each other and to their customers.

All locations will re-open on Saturday November 28th for their usual hours.