Big Y to hire over 1,000 new employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y has announced over 1,000 job openings in all areas of the company.

The company attributes the new jobs to Big Y’s expansion and growth. Positions are available in every location throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. They vary from cashiers, to support positions, to management.

Big Y District Manager Mike Piziak told 22News, “It’s a great thing for all the communities we are in. We have full-time and part-time jobs available. As well as competitive wages.”

The jobs are for all Big Y owned and operated companies which include Table & Vine, Big Y Express Gas, and Convenience Stores, and the new Distribution Center.

You can apply here.