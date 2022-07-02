LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Think you caught the biggest fish ever? Submit your catch to MassWildlife to see if you can break the record for the largest fish caught this year.

There are three leaderboards through MassWildlife’s Freshwater Sportsfishing Awards Program. More than 20 different species of fish are recorded in three different categories: Adult Catch & Keep Sportfishing, Youth Catch & Keep Sportfishing, and Catch & Release Sportfishing.

If you catch a fish this year and think it’s record-worthy, report it to MassWildlife! At the end of the year, awards are given to fishers that meet certain requirements. A bronze pin is given to anyone that catches a fish that meets minimum length or weight requirements. Fishers that catch the longest or largest fish in a category are given a gold pin and a plaque.

To report a catch-and-release fish, take a picture of the fish next to a measuring device, such as a tape measure. In order to qualify, fishers must have a fishing license, the fish must be caught in Massachusetts water, must be caught on hook and line, and must be measured at the site of capture with a clear view of the fish flat on its side.

To report a catch-and-keep fish, bring your fish to a certified weigh station. In order to qualify, fishers must have a fishing license, the fish must be caught in Massachusetts water, must be caught on hook and line, and must be weighed on a scale certified by the Massachusetts Division of Standards. Any fish submitted must be dead and a photograph of the fish on its side next to a measuring device must be included.

It’s very important to follow all the rules in order to qualify. Full rules can be found on the MassWidlife website.

Largest fish caught this year in Massachusetts (as of June 28th)

Adult Catch & Keep Sportfishing Awards leaders:

Brook Trout: 3 lbs, 5 oz. – Goose Pond in Lee

Brown Trout: 9 lbs. 15 oz. – Asnacomet (Comet) Pond in Hubbardston

Bullhead: 4 lbs. 12 oz. – Rock Pond in Georgetown

Carp: No record yet this year

Chain Pickerel: 6 lbs. 9 oz. – Fresh Pond in Plymouth

Channel Catfish: 6 lbs. 6 oz. – Connecticut River in Agawam

Crappie: 2 lbs. 12 oz. – Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston

Lake Trout: No record yet this year

Landlocked Salmon: 4 lbs. 4 oz. – Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem

Largemouth Bass: 8 lbs. 10 oz. – Singletary Pond in Sutton

Northern Pike: 18 lbs. 14 oz. – Holland Pond in Holland

Rainbow Trout: 4 lbs. 1 oz. – Quacumquasit Pond in Brookfield

Rainbow Trout: 4 lbs. 1 oz. – Quinsigamond Lake in Worcester

Shad: No record yet this year

Smallmouth Bass: 4 lbs. 15 oz. – Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown

Sunfish: 1 lb. 3 oz. – Jenkins Pond in Falmouth

Tiger Muskellunge: No record yet this year

Tiger Trout: 3 lbs. 5 oz. – Peters Pond in Sandwich

Walleye: 7 lbs. – Connecticut River in Montague

White Catfish: 4 lbs. 11 oz. – Jenkins Pond in Falmouth

White Perch: 2 lbs. 1 oz. – Pilgrim Lake in Orleans

Yellow Perch: 1 lb. 14 oz. – Demond Pond in Rutland

Youth Catch & Keep Sportfishing Awards leaders

Bowfin: No record yet this year

Brook Trout: 2 lbs. 12 oz. – Quinsigamond Lake in Worcester

Brown Trout: 3 lbs. 2 oz. – Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge

Bullhead: 2 lbs. – Plainfield Pond in Plainfield

Carp 23 lbs. 4 oz. – Cedar Pond in Sturbridge

Chain Pickerel: 4 lbs. 12 oz. – Walkers Pond in Harwich

Channel Catfish: No record yet this year

Crappie: 2 lbs. 4 oz. – Norwich Pond in Huntington

Crappie: 2 lbs. 4 oz. – Quabbin Reservoir in Hardwick

Lake Trout: No record yet this year

Landlocked Salmon: 4 lbs. – Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem

Largemouth Bass: 5 lbs. 8 oz. – Onota Lake in Pittsfield

Northern Pike: No record yet this year

Rainbow Trout: 3 lbs. 5 oz. – Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge

Shad: 3 lbs. 7 oz. – Merrimack River in Lawrence

Smallmouth Bass: 3 lbs. 12 oz. – Onota Lake in Pittsfield

Sunfish: 13 oz. – Jenkins Pond in Falmouth

Tiger Muskellunge: No record yet this year

Tiger Trout: 1 lb. 9 oz. – Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge

Walleye: 5 lbs. – Connecticut River in Chicopee

White Catfish: 4 lbs. 11 oz. – Charles River in Cambridge

White Perch: 1 lb. 4 oz. – Pontoosuc Lake in Lanesborough

Yellow Perch: 1 lb. 12 oz. – Robbins Pond in East Bridgewater

Catch & Release Sportfishing Awards Leaders