LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Think you caught the biggest fish ever? Submit your catch to MassWildlife to see if you can break the record for the largest fish caught this year.
There are three leaderboards through MassWildlife’s Freshwater Sportsfishing Awards Program. More than 20 different species of fish are recorded in three different categories: Adult Catch & Keep Sportfishing, Youth Catch & Keep Sportfishing, and Catch & Release Sportfishing.
If you catch a fish this year and think it’s record-worthy, report it to MassWildlife! At the end of the year, awards are given to fishers that meet certain requirements. A bronze pin is given to anyone that catches a fish that meets minimum length or weight requirements. Fishers that catch the longest or largest fish in a category are given a gold pin and a plaque.
To report a catch-and-release fish, take a picture of the fish next to a measuring device, such as a tape measure. In order to qualify, fishers must have a fishing license, the fish must be caught in Massachusetts water, must be caught on hook and line, and must be measured at the site of capture with a clear view of the fish flat on its side.
To report a catch-and-keep fish, bring your fish to a certified weigh station. In order to qualify, fishers must have a fishing license, the fish must be caught in Massachusetts water, must be caught on hook and line, and must be weighed on a scale certified by the Massachusetts Division of Standards. Any fish submitted must be dead and a photograph of the fish on its side next to a measuring device must be included.
It’s very important to follow all the rules in order to qualify. Full rules can be found on the MassWidlife website.
Largest fish caught this year in Massachusetts (as of June 28th)
Adult Catch & Keep Sportfishing Awards leaders:
- Brook Trout: 3 lbs, 5 oz. – Goose Pond in Lee
- Brown Trout: 9 lbs. 15 oz. – Asnacomet (Comet) Pond in Hubbardston
- Bullhead: 4 lbs. 12 oz. – Rock Pond in Georgetown
- Carp: No record yet this year
- Chain Pickerel: 6 lbs. 9 oz. – Fresh Pond in Plymouth
- Channel Catfish: 6 lbs. 6 oz. – Connecticut River in Agawam
- Crappie: 2 lbs. 12 oz. – Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston
- Lake Trout: No record yet this year
- Landlocked Salmon: 4 lbs. 4 oz. – Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem
- Largemouth Bass: 8 lbs. 10 oz. – Singletary Pond in Sutton
- Northern Pike: 18 lbs. 14 oz. – Holland Pond in Holland
- Rainbow Trout: 4 lbs. 1 oz. – Quacumquasit Pond in Brookfield
- Rainbow Trout: 4 lbs. 1 oz. – Quinsigamond Lake in Worcester
- Shad: No record yet this year
- Smallmouth Bass: 4 lbs. 15 oz. – Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown
- Sunfish: 1 lb. 3 oz. – Jenkins Pond in Falmouth
- Tiger Muskellunge: No record yet this year
- Tiger Trout: 3 lbs. 5 oz. – Peters Pond in Sandwich
- Walleye: 7 lbs. – Connecticut River in Montague
- White Catfish: 4 lbs. 11 oz. – Jenkins Pond in Falmouth
- White Perch: 2 lbs. 1 oz. – Pilgrim Lake in Orleans
- Yellow Perch: 1 lb. 14 oz. – Demond Pond in Rutland
Youth Catch & Keep Sportfishing Awards leaders
- Bowfin: No record yet this year
- Brook Trout: 2 lbs. 12 oz. – Quinsigamond Lake in Worcester
- Brown Trout: 3 lbs. 2 oz. – Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge
- Bullhead: 2 lbs. – Plainfield Pond in Plainfield
- Carp 23 lbs. 4 oz. – Cedar Pond in Sturbridge
- Chain Pickerel: 4 lbs. 12 oz. – Walkers Pond in Harwich
- Channel Catfish: No record yet this year
- Crappie: 2 lbs. 4 oz. – Norwich Pond in Huntington
- Crappie: 2 lbs. 4 oz. – Quabbin Reservoir in Hardwick
- Lake Trout: No record yet this year
- Landlocked Salmon: 4 lbs. – Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem
- Largemouth Bass: 5 lbs. 8 oz. – Onota Lake in Pittsfield
- Northern Pike: No record yet this year
- Rainbow Trout: 3 lbs. 5 oz. – Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge
- Shad: 3 lbs. 7 oz. – Merrimack River in Lawrence
- Smallmouth Bass: 3 lbs. 12 oz. – Onota Lake in Pittsfield
- Sunfish: 13 oz. – Jenkins Pond in Falmouth
- Tiger Muskellunge: No record yet this year
- Tiger Trout: 1 lb. 9 oz. – Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge
- Walleye: 5 lbs. – Connecticut River in Chicopee
- White Catfish: 4 lbs. 11 oz. – Charles River in Cambridge
- White Perch: 1 lb. 4 oz. – Pontoosuc Lake in Lanesborough
- Yellow Perch: 1 lb. 12 oz. – Robbins Pond in East Bridgewater
Catch & Release Sportfishing Awards Leaders
- Bowfin: 28″ – Oxbow Pond in Northampton
- Brook Trout: 18.50″ – Webster Lake in Webster
- Brook Trout: 18.50″ – Quacumquasit Pond in Brookfield
- Brown Trout: 25.50″ – Windsor Pond in Windsor
- Bullhead: 20.25″ – Millvale Reservoir in Haverhill
- Carp: 40″ – Connecticut River in Northampton
- Chain Pickerel: 28″ – Billington Sea in Plymouth
- Channel Catfish: 33.50″ – Connecticut River in Montague
- Crappie: 16.75″ – Webster Lake in Webster
- Lake Trout: 30.50″ – Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston
- Landlocked Salmon: 25.50″ – Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston
- Landlocked Salmon: 25.50″ – Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem
- Largemouth Bass: 24″ – Chicopee River in Ludlow
- Northern Pike: 44″ – Onota Lake in Pittsfield
- Rainbow Trout: 22.75″ – Wachusett Reservoir in Sterling
- Shad: 24.75″ – Merrimack River in Andover
- Smallmouth Bass: 22.50″ – Wachusett Reservoir in Boylston
- Sunfish: 11.50″ – Springfield Reservoir in Ludlow
- Tiger Muskellunge: No record yet this year
- Tiger Trout: 19.25″ – Asnacomet (Comet) Pond in Hubbardston
- Walleye: 29.50″ – Connecticut River in Holyoke
- White Catfish: 20.50″ – Charles River in Cambridge
- White Perch: 16.75″ – Spring Pond in Peabody
- Yellow Perch: 16″ – Denison Lake in Winchendon