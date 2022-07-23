CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded.

The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966 when Dana Deblois caught a 19 pound, 10 ounce brown trout in the Wachusett Reservoir in Worcester County. As for western Massachusetts, the biggest fish ever caught and recorded was a 27 pound tiger muskellunge in 2001, caught by James Lambert. Here are the records for largest freshwater fish ever caught in the Commonwealth.

State record for largest freshwater fish ever caught (catch & keep records):

American Shad: 11 lbs, 4 oz. (32 inches) – Caught in the Connecticut River by Bob Thibodo in 1986

Bowfin: 9 lbs, 10 oz. (29.25 inches) – Caught in the Taunton River by Andrew Langley in 2020

Broodstock Salmon: 22 lbs, 15 oz. (36 inches) – Caught in Mattawa Lake, Orange by Donald Savoy in 1997

Brook Trout: 10 lbs (23 inches) – Caught in Ashfield Lake, Ashfield by Peter Harand in 2008

Brown Trout: 19 lbs, 10 oz. (31 inches) – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir by Dana Deblois in 1966

Bullhead: 6 lbs, 4 oz. (23 inches) – Caught in Forest Lake, Methuen by Roger Aziz, Jr. in 2008

Carp: 46 lbs, 5 oz. (42 inches) – Caught in Quinsigamond Lake, Shrewsbury by Shane Felch in 2012

Chain Pickerel: 9 lbs, 5 oz. – Caught in Laurel Lake, Lee by Mrs. James Martin in 1954

Channel Catfish: 26 lbs, 8 oz. (35 inches) – Caught in Ashfield Lake, Ashfield by Dana Dodge in 1989

Crappie: 4 lbs, 10 oz. – Caught in Jake’s Pond, Plymouth by James Crowley in 1980

Lake Trout: 25 lbs, 7 oz. (33 inches) – Caught in Quabbin Reservoir by William Roy in 2016

Landlocked Salmon: 10 lbs, 2 oz. (29 inches) – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir by Richard Gagne in 1985

Largemouth Bass: 15 lbs, 8 oz. (28 inches) – Caught in Sampson Pond, Carver by Walter Bolonis in 1975

Northern Pike: 35 lbs (47 inches) – Caught in Quacumquasit Pond, Brookfield by Don Greenwood, Jr. in 1988

Rainbow Trout: 13 lbs, 13 oz. (28 inches) – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir by Jeffrey Greco in 1999

Smallmouth Bass: 8 lbs, 2 oz. (22 inches) – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir by Barbara Sasen in 1991

Sunfish: 2 lbs, 1 oz. (12 inches) – Caught in South Athol Pond, Athol by Heather Bulger in 1982

Tiger Muskellunge: 27 lbs (46 inches) – Caught in Pontoosuc Lake, Pittsfield by James Lambert in 2001

Tiger Trout: 9 lbs, 7 oz. (26 inches) – Caught in Peter’s Pond, Sandwich by Michael Shelton in 2004

Walleye: 11 lbs (30 inches) – Caught in Quabbin Reservoir by Robert Methot in 1973

White Catfish: 9 lbs, 3 oz. (26 inches) – Caught in Baddacook Pond, Groton by Michael Payne in 1987

White Perch: 3 lbs, 8 oz. (18 inches) – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir by Val Percuoco in 2016

Yellow Perch: 2 lbs, 12 oz. (17 inches) – Caught in South Watuppa Pond, Fall River by James O’Conner in 1979

State record for largest freshwater fish ever caught (catch & release records):

American Shad: 25.00 inches – Caught in Chicopee River, Granby by Paul Beauchesne, Jr. in 2017

Bowfin: 32.00 inches – Caught in Oxbow Pond, Easthampton by David DeSimone in 2021

Brook Trout: 20.75 inches – Caught in Swift River, Belchertown by David DeSimone in 2021

Brown Trout: 32.00 inches – Caught in Littleville Reservoir, Huntington by David DeSimone in 2020

Bullhead: 21.50 inches – Caught in Stiles Pond, Oxford by Roger Aziz, Jr. in 2021

Carp: 44.00 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, South Hadley by Kenneth Langdon in 2021

Chain Pickerel: 28.75 inches – Caught in Leverett Pond, Leverett by David Desimone in 2020

Channel Catfish: 34.50 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Easthampton by Jason Montanez in 2020

Channel Catfish: 34.50 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Hatfield by Kenneth Langdon in 2020

Crappie: 18.25 inches – Caught in Lashaway Lake, North Brookfield by Matthew Menard in 2019

Crappie: 18.25 inches – Caught in Putnamville Reservoir, Danvers by Thomas Melanson in 2020

Lake Trout: 34.00 inches – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir by David Desimone in 2020

Landlocked Salmon: 27.25 inches – Caught in Quabbin Reservoir by Gary Morin in 2018

Largemouth Bass: 25.00 inches – Caught in Mashpee-Wakeby Pond, Mashpee by John Gonsalves in 2017

Largemouth Bass: 25.00 inches – Caught in Mashpee-Wakeby Pond, Mashpee by Dylan Towne in 2018

Largemouth Bass: 25.00 inches – Caught in White Pond, Concord by Tracy Como-Bowe in 2018

Northern Pike: 45.50 inches – Caught in Onota Lake, Pittsfield by Ashley DePaoli in 2017

Northern Pike: 45.50 inches – Caught in Onota Lake, Pittfield by Craig Strong in 2021

Rainbow Trout: 27.25 inches – Caught in Swift River, Belchertown by David DeSimone in 2021

Smallmouth Bass: 23.50 inches – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir by Zachary Aquino in 2020

Sunfish: 13.00 inches – Caught in Wrights Reservoir, Westminster by Griffin Sabolevski in 2021

Tiger Muskellunge: 34.00 inches – Caught in Pontoosuc Lake, Lanesborough by David DeSimone in 2021

Tiger Trout: 25.50 inches – Caught in Ashfield Pond, Ashfield by David DeSimone in 2021

Walleye: 29.50 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Holyoke by Michael Taylor in 2018

Walleye: 29.50 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Turners Falls by Jason Wingrove in 2018

White Catfish: 26.50 inches – Caught in Connecticut River, Turners Falls by Benjamin Halkett in 2015

White Perch: 18.00 inches – Caught in Wachusett Reservoir, West Boylston by Prince Dukuly in 2018

Yellow Perch: 16.50 inches – Caught in Coonamessett Pond, Falmouth by Peter Brundrett in 2015

Yellow Perch: 16.50 inches – Caught in Long Pond, Plymouth by Mark Mohan, Jr. in 2016

If you catch a fish and think it’s record-worthy, report it to MassWildlife! To report a catch-and-release fish, take a picture of the fish next to a measuring device, such as a tape measure. In order to qualify, fishers must have a fishing license, the fish must be caught in Massachusetts water, must be caught on hook and line, and must be measured at the site of capture with a clear view of the fish flat on its side.

To report a catch-and-keep fish, bring your fish to a certified weigh station. In order to qualify, fishers must have a fishing license, the fish must be caught in Massachusetts water, must be caught on hook and line, and must be weighed on a scale certified by the Massachusetts Division of Standards. Any fish submitted must be dead and a photograph of the fish on its side next to a measuring device must be included.

It’s very important to follow all the rules in order to qualify. Full rules can be found on the MassWidlife website.

The state also keeps a yearly record list of the largest freshwater fish caught. you can submit your fish to those records the same way. At the end of the year, awards are given to fishers that meet certain requirements. A bronze pin is given to anyone that catches a fish that meets minimum length or weight requirements. Fishers that catch the longest or largest fish in a category are given a gold pin and a plaque.