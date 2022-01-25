Bill Owens, Massachusetts’ 1st Black state senator, dies

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Owens, the first Black state senator in Massachusetts who fought for racial justice and economic inequality, and was one of the first to call for reparations for the descendants of Black slaves, has died, his family said in a statement.

Owens died in his sleep Saturday with family by his side after a period of declining health and three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, the family said. He was 84.

“We are fortunate to have had him for 84 years and to call him family,” thestatement said. “His legacy will continue in those he has touched, laws he has changed and the children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews he has loved and influenced.”

He was first elected to the state House in 1972 and served two stints in the Senate starting in 1974 until 1992. He helped secure funds to build Roxbury Community College, created the State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance, started a youth summer jobs program, and helped pass an assault weapons ban.

He was a native of Demopolis, Alabama, who moved to Boston when he was 15. He attended Boston English High School, and earned degrees from Boston University, Harvard University, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, according to the state archives.