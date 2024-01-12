BOSTON (WWLP) – A highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), a non-commercial, mixed species of non-poultry backyard birds showed signs of bird flu and tested positive for the disease. The birds were killed to prevent the spreading of the disease, which is a common method.

MDAR is advising all backyard and commercial poultry owners to take measures to prevent animals from being in contact with wild birds, their feathers and droppings. Avian influenza has been spreading in the wild bird population, specifically in wild waterfowl.

Massachusetts residents should avoid contact with wild birds or handling dead birds. Infected birds may not show any symptoms of avian influenza or could die suddenly, have decreased energy, decreased appetite, decreased egg production; swelling of the head, comb, eyelids, wattles, or hocks; nasal discharge, snicking, coughing, or sneezing; uncoordinated gait; or diarrhea.

Any sick, dead or dying domestic or wild birds should be reported to MDAR.