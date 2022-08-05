CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Starting now through September 5th, BJ’s Wholesale Club members are able to save .50 cents per gallon of gas when they purchase $100 worth of qualifying items.

Some of the items include:

To become a BJ’s Wholesale Club member, visit BJs.com and fill out their application. Memberships start at $55 a year.

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Thursday, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$3.93 – Atlantis Fresh Market on Westfield

$3.95 – Mobile in Westfield

$3.99 – Shell in Westfield

$4.04 – Citgo in Agawam

$4.05 – Speedway in West Springfield

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.