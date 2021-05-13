BJ’s Wholesale Club hiring event Saturday includes sign-on bonus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – BJ’S Wholesale Club is hosting a hiring event for over 400 positions in Massachusetts this Saturday.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any BJ’s location. BJ’s is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90-days. There are three locations in western Massachusetts, Chicopee, Pittsfield, and Greenfield.
The event will be held at an outdoor tent at each club and guests are asked to wear a mask. If there is a large turnout, cell phone numbers will be taken at check-in and a text will be sent when an interviewer is available.
The company is looking to hire the following positions:
- Supervisors, Leads, Managers
- Cashiers
- Member Experience (Membership Desk, OMNI)
- Fresh Clerks (Bakery, Deli, Meat, Produce)
- Maintenance/Carts
- Stock and Recovery Clerks
- Forklift Drivers
- Meat Cutters/Butchers
- Service Team Members (Gas, Tire Bay)
BJ’s locations in Massachusetts:
- Auburn
- Chicopee
- Danvers
- Dedham
- Framingham
- Franklin
- Greenfield
- Haverhill
- Hudson
- Hyannis
- Leominster
- Medford
- North Dartmouth
- Northborough
- Pittsfield
- Plymouth
- Quincy
- Revere
- Seekonk
- South Attleboro
- Stoneham
- Stoughton
- Taunton
- Waltham
- Weymouth