BJ’s Wholesale Club hiring event Saturday includes sign-on bonus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – BJ’S Wholesale Club is hosting a hiring event for over 400 positions in Massachusetts this Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any BJ’s location. BJ’s is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90-days. There are three locations in western Massachusetts, Chicopee, Pittsfield, and Greenfield.

The event will be held at an outdoor tent at each club and guests are asked to wear a mask. If there is a large turnout, cell phone numbers will be taken at check-in and a text will be sent when an interviewer is available.

The company is looking to hire the following positions:

Supervisors, Leads, Managers

Cashiers

Member Experience (Membership Desk, OMNI)

Fresh Clerks (Bakery, Deli, Meat, Produce)

Maintenance/Carts

Stock and Recovery Clerks

Forklift Drivers

Meat Cutters/Butchers

Service Team Members (Gas, Tire Bay)

BJ’s locations in Massachusetts: