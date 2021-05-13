BJ’s Wholesale Club hiring event Saturday includes sign-on bonus

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – BJ’S Wholesale Club is hosting a hiring event for over 400 positions in Massachusetts this Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any BJ’s location. BJ’s is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90-days. There are three locations in western Massachusetts, Chicopee, Pittsfield, and Greenfield.

The event will be held at an outdoor tent at each club and guests are asked to wear a mask. If there is a large turnout, cell phone numbers will be taken at check-in and a text will be sent when an interviewer is available. 

The company is looking to hire the following positions:

  • Supervisors, Leads, Managers 
  • Cashiers
  • Member Experience (Membership Desk, OMNI) 
  • Fresh Clerks (Bakery, Deli, Meat, Produce)
  • Maintenance/Carts
  • Stock and Recovery Clerks 
  • Forklift Drivers
  • Meat Cutters/Butchers
  • Service Team Members (Gas, Tire Bay)

BJ’s locations in Massachusetts:

  • Auburn
  • Chicopee
  • Danvers
  • Dedham
  • Framingham
  • Franklin
  • Greenfield
  • Haverhill
  • Hudson
  • Hyannis
  • Leominster
  • Medford
  • North Dartmouth
  • Northborough
  • Pittsfield
  • Plymouth
  • Quincy
  • Revere
  • Seekonk
  • South Attleboro
  • Stoneham
  • Stoughton
  • Taunton
  • Waltham
  • Weymouth

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today