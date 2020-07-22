Black Lives Matter sign posted on Fenway Park facing Mass Pike

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox have placed a large Black Lives Matter sign on the outer walls of Fenway Park Wednesday.

In video taken by NBC Boston, the large message faces the Mass Pike and directs people to the Red Sox Foundation website for more information.

When on the page, a statement from the team President and CEO Sam Kennedy posted last month can be found on the topic of “Social Justice, Equity and Inclusion.”

The sign was posted just two days ahead of the start of the Red Sox’ shortened season.