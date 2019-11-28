“Blackout Wednesday” packs local bars ahead of holiday festivities

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving traditions come in all forms. For some it boils down to football. For most, a night back at home means hitting the bar on Thanksgiving eve.

“Blackout Wednesday” is widely regarded as the biggest bar night of the year across the country.

From coast to coast, and certainly in between, reuniting with old friends at familiar places is a hallmark of Thanksgiving weekend.

For one couple in downtown Springfield, Thanksgiving Eve is a time to escape before the pressures of a holiday, and the busy bars weren’t bad.

Katie Bowlick told 22News, “It’s nice to get out be in the fresh air and be with people you don’t normally hang out with and take a breath before family for us.”

While local establishments surely appreciate the business, there is always the matter of getting everyone home safe.

If you are still planning to get in on the fun, Uber is offering free rides up to $10 to make sure everyone has a happy holiday.