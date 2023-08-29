CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts announced Tuesday they will now fully cover the cost of the overdose reversal medication Narcan for over-the-counter nonprescription use.

The company says this will come at no cost share to members in Massachusetts. Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a naloxone nasal spray for over-the-counter use.

“Naloxone has become the standard treatment for opioid overdose and making it available more widely is a key strategy in controlling the overdose crisis,” said Dr. Sandhya Rao, Blue Cross’ chief medical officer. “Waiving out-of-pocket costs for this emergency medication aligns with our commitment to ensuring our members have access to the substance use disorder treatment they need, when they need it – especially critical as opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts continue to rise.”

In June, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released new data on opioid-related deaths in the state. From 2021 to 2022, deaths increased by 2.5 percent, with rates from Black, non-Hispanic residents making up the largest increase. In 2022, there were 2,357 confirmed opioid overdose deaths.