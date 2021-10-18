Board of Elementary and Secondary Education scheduled to meet Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will be meeting Tuesday to hear from Commissioner Jeff Riley as he provides an update on steps the Department has taken to support schools, students, and families with in-person learning.

The board will meet at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and you can watch it live online. Also being discussed at Tuesday’s meeting is:

A presentation of 2022 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year, Marta García.

Update on school reopening and support for in-person learning

Commissioner Riley’s goals for 2021-2022

FY2023 Budget Proposal – Initial Discussions

History, Social Studies and Civics Implementation Update

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School Request for Waiver

The board will meet in-person, following current health and safety guidelines, until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.