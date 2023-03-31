WESTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police were called to a report of a body of a deceased person found in a wooded area off I-95 in Weston.

Dave Procopio, the spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, told 22News at around 10:23 a.m. Friday, Troopers, Weston Police, EMS were called to a wooded area adjacent to I-95 south. The area is possibly the site of a past encampment used by homeless people.

The right lane and breakdown lane of I-95 south is closed while the investigation is being conducted.