NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WWLP) – Newburyport officials have announced that the body believed to be the 6-year-old boy who was swept into the Merrimack River Thursday evening has been recovered.

The boy’s body was was located by a kayaker Sunday morning. The Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit had 12 divers and four boat operators searching the area. His 29-year-old mother and 7 year-old sister went in after him but were caught in a strong current.

Despite being unable to swim, the boy’s father tried entering the water to reach his family but was unsuccessful. His seven 7-year-old sister was rescued by a boater but the mother was unresponsive and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.