NEWTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The body found along the Charles River in Newton has been identified.

The Massachusetts State Police were called to Forte Park along the Charles River in Newton after the body was discovered at around 8 p.m. Saturday. State Police have identified the 43-year-old Mynor Vasquez-Vega, a man who was a member of the local homeless community.

His body was found by two people who were walking along the Charles River, adjacent to Forte Park. The park is a state Department of Conservation and Recreation property located on California Street in Newton.

The investigation into the death is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, the State Police Troop H Detective Unit, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.