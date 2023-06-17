LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a man from Lynn was found in the Rumney Marsh Reservation, along Route 107 in Revere Friday night.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that 24-year-old Joel De Los Reyes was reported missing at around 3:42 a.m. Sunday morning after taking Lyft from a party in Chelsea. When his Lyft ride was over, De Los Reyes’ cell phone number called 911 and was then connected with the Revere Police Department. The call was disconnected and there were several attempts to call back the number by police but were unsuccessful.

Massachusetts State Police divers found his body shortly after 8:30 p.m. after a State Police Air Wing flight crew doing an aerial search observed De Los Reyes’ body in the Rumney Marsh Reservation.

The chief medical examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination. This will be an ongoing investigation conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County.