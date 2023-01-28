MARBLEHEAD, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a missing man was found on the shore off Edgemere Road in Marblehead, Thursday.

The Essex DA’s Office has identified the man as 31-year-old Michael Gray of Peabody. According to authorities, Gray was reported missing by family members over a month ago on December 11th , 2022.

On December 12, police found articles of clothing in the water off Juniper Beach in Salem. Dive teams searched for him for several days afterwards. The search was inconclusive.

According to police Gray was found Thursday afternoon by a woman walking her dog in the area.