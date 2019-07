GREEN SANDS BEACH, HAWAII (WWLP) – The body of a missing Massachusetts swimmer was recovered in Hawaii Monday.

According to the Hawaii County Fire Department, the 24-year-old man had been missing since Saturday. A scuba diver discovered his body Monday evening about 250 yards from the shore in 40′ deep water.

Hawaii Fire Department divers recovered the body and brought it to shore. The victim’s identity and hometown have not been released at this time.