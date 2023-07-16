WINCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a 17-year-old was recovered in a lake in Winchester on Saturday.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that Massachusetts State Police patrols, specialized units, and detectives along with local public safety partners and Massachusetts Environmental Police were sent to Shannon Beach in Winchester in the Upper Mystic Lakes around 7:00 p.m. for a report of a missing 17-year-old swimmer.

Preliminary investigation indicates that he was with a group swimming approximately 100 yards offshore outside the swim zone. At some point, the other swimmers realized that he was no longer at the surface.

Stoneham Firefighters recovered the body in about six feet of water near the place he was last seen with the assistance of the Winchester Fire Department.

The investigation into the death is being led by the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County.