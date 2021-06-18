Body recovered from Millers River in Athol identified by officials

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials have identified the body that was recovered from the Millers River on Wednesday.

According to Executive Assistant Michelle Richotte from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the body has been identified as 37-year-old Julia Okrusko of Athol. The official cause of death is still under investigation but no foul play is suspected.

The body was recovered around 10:53 a.m. Wednesday morning from the Crescent Street Bridge and Athol firefighters assisted in the recovery. Massachusetts State Police and Athol Police are continuing to investigate the incident.