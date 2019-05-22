Body recovered from Muddy River in Boston

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A body was found in the Muddy River in Boston Wednesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:00 a.m. they received a call reporting the body of an adult man in the shallow river in the area of Charlesgate and Boylston Street.

State police said state police patrols, detectives, and crime scene personnel were called to the area where Boston firefighters pulled the body out of the river and brought him to a nearby hospital.

State police said the investigation is ongoing and there was no evidence of foul play or assault to the victim.

The name of the man has not been released and state police said there is a possibility the man could have been homeless.

