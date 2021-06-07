Boland Elementary School in Springfield awarded safe routes to school effort

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), through the Massachusetts Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program, held its annual Massachusetts Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Awards Ceremony virtually to recognize schools and community champions for their efforts to encourage students to safely walk and bike to school.

“The Safe Routes to School Program serves as a great resource for communities statewide to help facilitate pedestrian and bicycle safety,” said Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler.

The program hosts annual flagship events such as Massachusetts Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day, and offers pedestrian and bicycle training activities, walk and bike assessments, and arrival/dismissal observations at schools.

For more information on Massachusetts Safe Routes to School visit www.mass.gov/safe-routes-to-school.

The annual SRTS awards event aims to honor schools and community leaders who bring SRTS initiatives to their local neighborhoods. The awards gave away certificates for “Resiliency and Adaptability” and distributed them to over 100 partner schools.

The following schools, community partners, crossing guards, and individual stakeholders were recognized at this year’s awards ceremony:

Exemplary Programs by Region Winners:

Western Massachusetts : Edward P. Boland Elementary School, Springfield

: Edward P. Boland Elementary School, Springfield Central Massachusetts : Florence Sawyer School, Bolton

: Florence Sawyer School, Bolton Northeastern Massachusetts : Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School, Groveland

: Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School, Groveland Southeastern Massachusetts: Teaticket Elementary School, Falmouth

Community Collaboration:

Bike to School, Concord

Nikki Tishler Memorial Award:

Betsy Goodrich and Elecia Miller, Mayor’s Health Task Force, Lawrence

The SRTS program also hopes to promote safer routes for students to get to school through a focus on education, encouragement, evaluation, engagement, engineering, and equity.