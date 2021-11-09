Bonus payments available for Mass. Persian Gulf war veterans

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts veterans who served in the Persian Gulf War from 1990 to 1991 are eligible for the Persian Gulf War Bonus.

The bonus, which previously was offered by the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services, is now through the State Treasurer’s Veterans’ Bonus Division. This is a one-time offering, so Veterans who already received their payment from the Department of Veterans’ Services can’t receive another bonus.

Veterans are eligible to receive the bonus if they performed active service for a period of 30 days or more from August 2, 1990 to April 11, 1991 and were discharged under honorable conditions. Veterans must have lived in Massachusetts prior to their service. Family members of deceased servicemembers who died on active service in support of the Persian Gulf War can also apply for this bonus.

A single payment of $500 will be granted to active service Veterans involved in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. A $300 bonus will be offered to Veterans called to active service in support of those operations in an area other than the Persian Gulf. To inquire about or apply for the Persian Gulf War Bonus, go to https://www.mass.gov/orgs/veterans-bonus-division to begin the online process. Veterans can also follow that link for details on how to submit their application through the mail.

“Veterans face unique challenges when it comes to planning for their financial futures,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “This bonus, like others offered by the Division, is another way of honoring our servicemembers and helping them toward achieving economic security.”