BOSTON (WWLP-WBTS) – Boston firefighters worked through the early morning hours Monday to try to control a huge fire at a three-story building in East Boston.

The fire on Maverick Street spread to three multi-family buildings so far, forcing out 25 residents.

Multiple fire crews from nearby cities, including Cambridge, have also been called-in.

The frigid temperatures have made the firefighting effort more difficult. Water that has collected in the street has been freezing on contact, leading to slippery conditions.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

NBC Boston reports that the fire was put out at around 5:00 A.M., but firefighters remain there to ensure it does not re-ignite.