Boston cancels large group events until at least Labor Day

BOSTON (WWLP) – Mayor Marty Walsh took decisive action on Friday, canceling events that would bring large groups of people into the city, including the yearly Boston Pops celebration.

With Walsh’s most recent action, parades and festivals will not be able to take place in the City of Boston this summer.

He said in a tweet: “If your event brings crowds together in close contact–like a concert, a road race, or a flag raising– you should start looking at alternatives now.”

Walsh did say that he will be considering smaller events on a case-by-case basis. Governor Charlie Baker also spoke about this, adding that Mayor Walsh’s decision made sense given the public health threat that comes with large gatherings.

“It would be hard for me to imagine, given how popular those parades are how you would ever deliver on a social distancing standard,” said the governor.

The governor also believes that anytime the state can protect public health by limiting close contact, it should be done in a fair and effective manner.

These restrictions are in place until at least Labor Day, September 7.