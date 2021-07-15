Boston Children’s Hospital doctor admitted to unprofessional behavior

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced Thursday it has taken disciplinary action against the medical license of a doctor who practiced medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital.

According to the Board, Dr. David B. Kantor, who practiced medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, admitted that he engaged in disruptive professional behavior. In a Consent Order, the Board took disciplinary action against the medical licenses Dr. Kantor.

Dr. Kantor was received his license to practice medicine on July 9, 2008 in Massachusetts.