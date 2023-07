BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston City Councilor crashed into a home in Jamaica Plain on Friday while her 7-year-old son was sitting in the back without a booster seat.

City Councilor Kendra Lara allegedly swerved to avoid a collision but hit the front porch of a home. Police say that she was driving with a revoked license, in an unregistered, uninsured car with an expired inspection sticker that belonged to someone else.

Her 7-year-old son had to get several stitches at the hospital.