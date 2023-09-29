BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston College football will host Virginia this weekend in a high-stakes Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

It’s a football weekend atop Chestnut Hill Boston College’s grand, gothic architecture reminiscent of their first college football contest an 1893 crosstown matchup with MIT. Alumni Stadium is steeped in the tradition of hosting Eagles games since they adopted the moniker in 1940.

Friday, it’s an ACC town. 0-and-4 Virginia shipping up to Boston in search of their first conference win. The Eagles are looking for a second win and first in conference play.

Tom Worme of CW Sports told 22News, “Tomorrow could really turn things around if they get their second win of the season against a team they match up with really well. Then, you never know what could happen the rest of the season. But it’s always exciting to be in Chestnut Hill on a football Saturday.”

Both teams are led by burgeoning quarterback play with plenty of skill in supporting positions, each the victim of some razer-thin losing margins in the early part of the season.

Among them, Worcester native Tom Worme on the call for CW Sports, “When these two teams come together I think there is a lot of likeness between the two and we should have a very close and competitive game when they kick it off Saturday.”

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. on The CW Springfield, channels 16 and 820 on Comcast, 13 and 788 on Charter, and channel 23 on Directv. If you’re watching over the air, on 22.2 and 28.2.