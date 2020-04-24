Boston hospital using robot to communicate with suspected Covid-19 patients

Breaking News
by: Lianne Zana

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A company in Massachusetts has developed a mobile robot to help in the assessment of potential coronavirus patients.

Meet Spot, a robot designed by Boston Dynamics, already being used at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Spot works by approaching a patient suspected of having COVID-19. The robot has an iPad attached to it, from which the patient speaks in real-time with a nurse or doctor.

It reduces contact for the health care workers and keeping them from being exposed to the virus, and cutting down on the need for personal protective equipment.

