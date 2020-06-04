Boston man charged with shooting at police held without bail

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man facing 21 counts of attempted murder for allegedly opening fire on police during the violence in the city early Monday morning has been ruled a danger to society by a judge and held for four months without bail.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old John Boampong fired on police because he was upset police hit his car’s windshield as they tried to stop him from backing into another vehicle.

The gunfire came early Monday during the violent aftermath of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A defense attorney said authorities cannot meet the legal requirement of proving his client intended to shoot at anyone.