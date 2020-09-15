Boston man sentenced for illegally possessing loaded handgun

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Boston man was sentenced today for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Kerry Charlotin, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. In January 2020, Charlotin pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On May 1, 2019, officers were in the area of Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan due to resident complaints of drug dealing and public drinking. When Charlotin, who was seen by the officers wearing a black backpack, observed the police presence, he ran. As the officers pursued him the black backpack was thrown into the air and landed on the roof of a building. Charlotin, no longer wearing the backpack, continued running from the officers; he was eventually found hiding in a fenced in area in a backyard. When officers recovered the black backpack, they found, among other things, a loaded Glock 26, 9mm caliber Lugar semi-automatic pistol containing nine rounds of ammunition, one of those rounds was in the chamber.

Based on prior felony convictions, Charlotin is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition under federal law.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Kelly Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey E. Weinstein of Lelling’s Criminal Division prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.