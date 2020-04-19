Boston Marathon postponed, disrupting 122 years of history

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2020 Boston Marathon was scheduled for Monday, but that has been postponed because of the pandemic. The original race, however, happened on this day, 122 years ago.

April 19, 1897, marked the first Boston Marathon. The event was inspired by the success of the first marathon competition at the 1896 summer Olympic games, the first modern Olympics.

It makes the Boston run the oldest annual marathon. There were just 15 participants in that first run.

Now, the event attracts an average of 30,000 registered participants.

The Centennial Boston Marathon in 1996 was the largest ever, with 38 thousand runners.

Interestly, Women were not allowed to enter the race until 1967.

By 2015, 46-percent of the participants were women. The 2020 marathon will still happen this year, postponed to September 14. It is the first postponement in the history of the event.