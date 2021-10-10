Boston Marathon Preparations Underway

Painter Will Belezos, of Holbrook, Mass., left, uses a stencil, Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021, while working to complete the start line for the 125th edition of the Boston Marathon, in Hopkinton, Mass. The race is to be run on Monday, Oct. 11. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON, MASS. (WWLP)- The Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday. The marathon was canceled in 2020 and delayed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now finally set to take place, with 20,000 runners.

Many spent Saturday visiting the finish line on Boylston Street and picking up their bibs at the Hynes Convention Center before the race, soaking in the atmosphere.

“I am so excited to be here. Boston is back. Two years we missed out on it. I never thought I would ever have a spring without it and now it’s been two. So here we are in the fall and it’s really exciting. No one has ever done this before,” Heather Knight Pech, one of the Boston Marathon participants said.

The Marathon begins Monday at 8 a.m. And we’ll have special coverage from Boston on 22News, starting at 5 a.m.