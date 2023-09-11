FILE – Runners cross the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – If you are interested in running in the 2024 Boston Marathon, registration is now open for the but only for a few days.

Runners can register on the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) website and have until 5:00 p.m. on Friday to send in their registration. Applications will be verified and ranked by the BAA, which will notify athletes if they have been accepted.

There was a technical difficulty on Monday for some applicants. If you are having difficulties, the BAA says to try another day this week.

The 2024 Boston Marathon will be the 128th running, and will be held on Monday, April 15th.