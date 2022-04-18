BOSTON (WWLP) – A list of items that are not allowed by spectators at the Boston Marathon has been provided by the Massachusetts State Police.
A security checkpoint for all spectators of the Boston Marathon is being held and the following items are cannot be taken within the area of the event, even if they are legal:
- Weapons or items of any kind that may be used as weapons
- Backpacks or any similar item carried over the shoulder
- Suitcases and rolling bags/rollers
- Coolers
- Glass containers or cans
- Flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks, or explosives
- Any container capable of carrying more than 1 liter of liquid
- Handbags or packages or bulky items larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches
- Large blankets/comforters or sleeping bags
- Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body
- Props (including sporting equipment and military and fire gear)
Drones are also not allowed to be flown over the race route according to the FAA.
The 126th Boston Marathon begins at 8 a.m. on Patriot’s Day after being held in October last year due to the pandemic.