BOSTON (WWLP) – A list of items that are not allowed by spectators at the Boston Marathon has been provided by the Massachusetts State Police.

A security checkpoint for all spectators of the Boston Marathon is being held and the following items are cannot be taken within the area of the event, even if they are legal:

Weapons or items of any kind that may be used as weapons

Backpacks or any similar item carried over the shoulder

Suitcases and rolling bags/rollers

Coolers

Glass containers or cans

Flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks, or explosives

Any container capable of carrying more than 1 liter of liquid

Handbags or packages or bulky items larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches

Large blankets/comforters or sleeping bags

Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body

Props (including sporting equipment and military and fire gear)

Drones are also not allowed to be flown over the race route according to the FAA.

The 126th Boston Marathon begins at 8 a.m. on Patriot’s Day after being held in October last year due to the pandemic.