Boston Mayor Martin Walsh to receive Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee Ambassador Award

BOSTON (WWLP) – Members of the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke will be in Boston Tuesday morning to honor Mayor Martin Walsh.

Walsh has been selected to receive the committee’s Ambassador Award. The honor is given every year to a person or group that has worked to promote the relationship between the people of Ireland and the people of the United States. Past recipients include Angela’s Ashes author Frank McCourt and entertainer Tommy Makem.

Dan Mulhall, the ambassador of Ireland to the United States, will be on hand for Tuesday’s formal announcement, which is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. at Boston City Hall.



The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 22. If you cannot make it in person, you can watch it live over the air on the CW Springfield, and streaming live on WWLP.com.