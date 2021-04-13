Boston Mayor names leader of new Police Accountability Office

BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston Mayor, Kim Janey has named former state representative candidate, Stephanie Everett, to lead the city’s new Police Accountability Office.

The office will be tasked with reviewing the case of former top Boston officer Patrick Rose, who was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child.

The Boston Globe reported on Saturday that after an internal affairs investigation found Rose likely committed a crime, he remained on the force for two decades and became the president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

Everett will begin later this month, with a nine other staff members.