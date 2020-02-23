Boston Mayor selected as 2020 Ambassador Award Recipient

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders cemented himself as the favorite among the Democratic presidential candidates after he claimed victory in the Nevada caucus.

He's hoping to keep the momentum going into Super Tuesday. Massachusetts is one of the 14 states holding a primary that day, however, the state will allow voters to participate in early voting Monday through Friday this week.

Starting at 8 am Monday, voters in West Springfield will come to the town hall to cast their ballots for the state's presidential primary and we spoke with registered voters about the issues in this country that are most important to them.

"The economy is certainly one of them I'm very concerned where my 401K goes right now," said Lisa Gallizzo of New Jersey. "I also think about environmental issues as we roar into the roaring '20s again, I think its important to see what happens with our environment and how the government handles it."

"I see our budget as a country, overspending, and spending on things that aren't necessary," said Evan Cruz of Southwick. "It's important for us to choose who is leading our country."