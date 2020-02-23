Boston Mayor selected as 2020 Ambassador Award Recipient

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Boston Mayor, Martin J. Walsh has been selected to be the 29th Ambassador Award Recipient.
According to a news release from the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, the formal announcement will be made Tuesday, February 25 at Boston City Hall at 10:00 a.m.
The Ambassador Award is presented to a person or group who has worked to promote the relationship between the people of Ireland and those of the United States. The Ambassador of Ireland to the United States, Dan Mulhall will be joining the celebration.
Past Ambassador Award recipients include entertainer, Tommy Makem; author Frank McCourt; philanthropist, Loretta Brennan Glucksman; and editor-in-chief and co-founder of Irish America, Patricia Harty. In 2019, the recipient was Dr. Christopher Fox, Professor of English at the University of Notre Dame and co-founder of the Keough-Naughton Institute for Irish Studies.