BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston Police Officer from Roslindale pleaded guilty to allegedly failing to report gambling winnings on his tax returns.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 57-year-old Dana Lamb was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to filing a false document with the Internal Revenue Service resulting in owing $1,800 in additional taxes.

Lamb is accused of selling a $10,000 winning lottery ticket to a convenience store owner for cash rather than properly claiming it with the Massachusetts Lottery Commission in May 2020. He then failed to report his gambling winnings on his U.S. Individual Tax return.

Lamb faces up to one year in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10,000.