Boston protesters gathered following the Rittenhouse verdict

Alvin Nelson holds a sign that reads “Black Lives Matter” outside the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., during Kyle Rittenhouse’s second extradition hearing Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday fought his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

BOSTON (WWLP) – A small group of protesters gathered in Boston on Saturday following the Rittenhouse verdict.

Protesters held signs and voiced their anger over the verdict of the trial. Kyle Rittenhouse was on trial for the deadly shootings of two men and injuring a third during the protests in Kenosha last summer.

Rittenhouse had traveled to Kenosha during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

A Wisconsin jury found him not guilty on all homicide charges on Friday.