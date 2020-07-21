BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox will be hosting two exhibition games against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

According to the news release sent to 22News, the nine-time world championship team will kick off the games Tuesday and Wednesday with the first pitch starting at 7:30 p.m.

22News Reporter Hector Molina will be at Fenway Park Tuesday night to provide live updates of the game. Viewers can also tune in to the on NESN and WEEI 93.7. FM.

The Boston Red Sox is scheduled to begin its 2020 opening season on Friday, July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:30 p.m.