Boston rock station, WAAF, will switch to Christian programming

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Entercom Communications Corp. announced Tuesday a definitive agreement to sell 107.3 FM WAAF, a Boston radio station, for $10.75 million in cash.
According to a news release sent to 22News from Entercom, WAAF will be sold to Educational Media Foundation and programming will begin on 107.3 FM under a Network Affiliation Agreement beginning Saturday.
Educational Media Foundation is an American nonprofit organization that broadcasts contemporary Christian music including Air1 and K-love radio stations, according to Wikipedia.
Entercom will continue to air WAAF, “The Only Station That Really Rocks,” on its existing HD stations, 104.1 HD2, and 93.7 HD2 as well as on Radio.com
The announcement was trending on Twitter Wednesday and had many loyal fans talking about the news.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.