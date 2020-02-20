Boston rock station, WAAF, will switch to Christian programming

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Entercom Communications Corp. announced Tuesday a definitive agreement to sell 107.3 FM WAAF, a Boston radio station, for $10.75 million in cash.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Entercom, WAAF will be sold to Educational Media Foundation and programming will begin on 107.3 FM under a Network Affiliation Agreement beginning Saturday.

Educational Media Foundation is an American nonprofit organization that broadcasts contemporary Christian music including Air1 and K-love radio stations, according to Wikipedia.

Entercom will continue to air WAAF, “The Only Station That Really Rocks,” on its existing HD stations, 104.1 HD2, and 93.7 HD2 as well as on Radio.com

The announcement was trending on Twitter Wednesday and had many loyal fans talking about the news.

Here’s that 1991 #WAAF flier – this was how your band got heard & seen before the intenet. Thanks for the rock ‘n roll memories #WAAF ! https://t.co/LfrPDRp5Ye pic.twitter.com/D79ho2DSEA — Bill Sheerin (@AssignGuy) February 20, 2020

This is so sad. I'm grieving. For me, in some ways, the early 80s, when I would constantly be tuning my radio back and forth between WAAF, WBCN, and WCOZ, were some of the best times of my life. I discovered sooooo much great music through you guys. Keep the faith!!! — Van Morgan (@vanmorg3) February 20, 2020

Your undying passion for your community is what makes you guys so great, and why I fell in love with the Greater Boston Area (and its people). AAF was (to me) that long-distance pal who could still keep me entertained and connected to a place I once called home. I'll miss that. — Nicholas J Proctor (@NicJProctor) February 20, 2020

Sorry I've been quiet. The next 2 days, @MikeHsuAAF & I will do our best to send off our beloved @waaf in style. Tune in, we love you! https://t.co/d050ffo287 — Mistress Carrie WAAF (@MistressCarrie) February 20, 2020

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.