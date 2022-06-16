BOSTON (WWLP) – FIFA announced Boston as one of the cities selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup Thursday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Greater Boston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, this is the first men’s World Cup in North America since 1994. In the most competitive selection process in FIFA World Cup history, Boston was selected from a field of 22 finalist cities across Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Gillette Stadium will serve as the venue for all matches hosted in Boston.

FIFA evaluated each candidate host city based on city and state infrastructure, transportation (airports, trains, roadways), human rights, stadium infrastructure, fan fest locations, and training sites.

“We are thrilled to welcome FIFA World Cup Soccer back to Massachusetts in 2026,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The teams and their fans from around the world will be welcomed by the Commonwealth’s restaurants and attractions both in Boston and beyond and we are appreciative of Robert Kraft for his efforts as Honorary Chair of the United Bid to help bring the World Cup back to the United States, as well as the Boston Soccer 2026 Committee for its tireless work to secure Boston as a host city.”

“The City of Boston is excited to once again welcome the worldwide soccer community and visitors as the FIFA World Cup returns to Massachusetts,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re proud of our long legacy of championship teams and fans, and we’re ready to showcase our city to soccer fans around the world as they come to celebrate the beautiful game.”

“The FIFA World Cup is a global event and our world-class city is ecstatic to once again host these iconic matches,” said Martha J. Sheridan, President, and CEO of the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are excited to welcome fans from across our continent and beyond to the Commonwealth, where they will experience our rich and vibrant culture, and of course an amazing sports scene. Hosting these matches will inject tremendous spending into our visitor economy, which will ripple out across the region.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest to date, with 80 matches across three countries featuring 48 teams from around the world.