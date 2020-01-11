Boston student infected with Measles

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A student at Northeastern University in Boston has tested positive for Measles and may have exposed many others to the disease.

The student returned from Vietnam. She was at Logan Airport and numerous places on and off-campus between January third and January sixth.

It’s the second confirmed case of Measles in Boston in the past three months. The student’s roommate, Angels Barcelo, spoke about her experience once the patient was diagnosed.

“They made me move out of my room too and they’re disinfecting everything,” said Barcelo. “She’s currently like in quarantine for like five days, maybe seven if she needs to. That s what they said.”

The virus spreads through coughing and sneezing and can live in the air where an infected person coughed or sneezed for up to two hours.

Health officials say the best way for people to protect themselves is to get vaccinated.