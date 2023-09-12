BOSTON (WWLP) – TSA agents at Logan International Airport in Boston detected a hatchet in a passenger’s bag Monday.

The mini-hatchet was located in a backpack the passenger was carrying through screening. He told agents he was recently camping and forgot it was in the bag. Although he was given the option to check the item, he chose to surrender it instead.

Passengers are allowed to travel with knives or hatchets but only in a checked bag. Passengers are also allowed to travel with a firearm in a checked bag. The firearm must be unloaded and packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the check-in counter.