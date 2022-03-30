BOSTON (SHNS) – The industry-funded group fighting to keep the status quo mostly in place for app-based drivers and companies remains optimistic that lawmakers will act before their proposal reaches the ballot, while organized labor opponents would rather see the Legislature take a strong stance in opposition.

With less than eight months until Election Day, the already-expensive battle over thorny labor-management issues in the gig economy has entered the legislative arena, where lawmakers can decide to enact or amend an initiative petition rather than kick the decision to voters. Conor Yunits, a spokesperson for the Flexibility and Benefits for Massachusetts Drivers group supporting the ballot question, said he remains “hopeful and confident that the Legislature will take action” on either version of the proposal (H 4375, H 4376) that would declare drivers to be independent contractors rather than employees while making some new benefits available.

“We said from the beginning that we support any effort in the Legislature to create a modern framework that protects the independence and flexibility that drivers overwhelmingly prefer while also adding new benefits,” Yunits said in an interview ahead of a Financial Services Committee hearing on the potential ballot questions. “Those are the two goals that we have here, and I think we would listen to any solution that does both of those things.”

The Legislature on several occasions has facilitated a compromise between ballot question opponents to avert a costly and bruising months-long campaign. And while opponents say they are willing to discuss options, they said they would rather see state lawmakers come out in strong opposition to the proposal affecting tens of thousands of Massachusetts workers, noting that Attorney General Maura Healey still has an unresolved lawsuit against Uber and Lyft alleging that their current worker classification violates state labor laws.

“We’ve met with the companies three times. We’re willing to deal with them again, but every time, they’ve sort of embarrassed us and they don’t show any inclination whatsoever for an actual compromise. It’s more of a dog and pony show,” Wes McEnany, executive director of the Massachusetts is Not for Sale coalition, said in an interview. “We’re open to conversations, but like I said, we’re not open to selling these drivers out and the legal rights and laws they’re provided under the law now,” McEnany said. “We’re always open to dialogue. We don’t see that coming from the other side at all. But we’re also not interested in signing some deal or agreeing to a deal that’s going to sell these workers out.”